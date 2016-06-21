The 2016 season has come to a close before it ever really started for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Mitch Harris, who announced on social media yesterday that he underwent elbow surgery:

“Throughout Spring Training, I experienced some discomfort in my elbow. We did numerous tests and saw several doctors to ensure the right diagnosis. Finally last week we determined that my UCL had come off the bone in my forearm and there was a hinged bone spur as well.

“I had the UCL repaired in a ‘Tommy John-like’ surgery and the spur was removed. Per the Dr, I should be 100% by Jan and ready to be apart of the 2017 season. Thanks for the all the support and concern over the last few months. I’ve had a few obstacles along my way, what’s another one? See you in 2017!”

The right-hander was shutdown in Spring Training due to extreme soreness in his upper arm. After MRIs and nerve conduction tests, Harris tried to restart a couple of times before it was recently diagnosed that his UCL had separated from the bone.

Just over a month ago, Harris had been optimistic about his situation after another battery of tests to determine if everything was structurally sound gave him the okay to resume throwing.

But a couple of weeks later, the Cardinals moved Harris from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for the acquisition of outfielder Jose Martinez. At the time, General Manager John Mozeliak said that the process for Harris was still moving slowly.

Harris appeared in 26 games and threw 27.0 innings for St. Louis last season.