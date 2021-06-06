ALTON - David Harris and Clayton Dean both drove in two runs each while Alton's Adam Stilts struck out nine over six-and-two-thirds innings as the Alton River Dragons stopped a three game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in a Prospects League game Saturday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The game is the first of a home-and-home set between both teams, with the return match tomorrow in O'Fallon.

The Hoots took an early lead with a run in the first inning, then added to the advantage with two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. The River Dragons cut the lead in the fifth to 3-2, then scored five times in the seventh to take a 7-3 lead. O'Fallon rallied in the ninth with three runs, but fell short as Alton held on for the win.

Harris had two hits to go along with his two RBIs, while Harry Padden also had two hits, Dean had a hit with his two RBIs, Nick Neibauer had a hit and drove home a run, Robby Taul of Alton had a hit and Josh Johnson also had a RBI.

Stilts gave up three runs on four hits while on the mound, walking walking one to go along with his nine strikeouts. Jake Rivers threw the final two-and-one-third innings, giving up three runs on five hits, walking three and fanning two.

Trent Glidewell of Collinsville High and SIU-Edwardsville threw one-third of an inning for O'Fallon, fanning the only batter he faced.

The River Dragons improve to 3-4 on the year and will play at O'Fallon in the second game of the home-and-home Sunday night at 6:35 p.m. After an off-day on Monday, Alton will travel to Burlington, Ia., to face the Bees in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch, then return home to play the Quincy Gems Wednesday, the Danville Dans Thursday and the Gems once again on Friday, with all games starting at 6:35 p.m., then play a day-night doubleheader at the Cape Catfish in Cape Girardeau, Mo., next Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

Nigut Homers In Third Consecutive Game, But Five Errors Prove Costly As River Dragons Lose As Springfield 8-3

SPRINGFELD - Alwx Nifur homered for the third consecutive game, a solo shot in the sixth inning, as the Alton River Dragons lost their third straight Prospects League game on Friday night, falling to the Springfield Sliders 8-3 at Robin Roberts Stadium at Lanphier Park.

Alton was let down by their defense, as the River Dragons committed five errors in the game, which led to Springfield runs.

The Sliders struck with four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead, with both teams trading runs in the second and Springfield scoring in the home half of the thrift make it 6-1. The River Dragons came back to score single runs in the firth and sixth, including Nigut's homer, but the Sliders scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the 8-3 win.

Nigut's home run and RBI was the only hit he had on the night, with Mike Hampton of Alton, Gabe Briones, Alton's Robby Taul and Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan also having hits.

Matthew Reed was the stating pitcher, and three-and-a=third innings, yielding five runs on eight hits while walking two and fanning three. Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial went two innings, allowing a two runs on a hit, walking two and striking out two, Bryce Einstein pitched an inning-and-a-third, allowing two hits while striking out two and Tyler Bell threw the final inning-and-a-third, walking one and fanning four.

