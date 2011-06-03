ALTON, IL – Amy Camie has been the gift-giver for many years, but in the past year she has seen that gift returned to her.



PHOTO BY JULIE ENSTALL

One of the "I Am" series of photographs taken of Amy during her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Amy Camie to Perform at Alton Memorial Gift Shop Open House on June 16

Camie, a Godfrey native and a professional harpist, has used her music to soothe patients and family members in cancer, hospice and grief communities around the country. Last December, Camie herself was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, and had her final chemotherapy treatment on May 26.

Camie, who now lives in St. Louis with her husband John and two sons, and keyboardist Gigi Darr will perform some relaxing music during a "Summer in the Garden" open house in the Alton Memorial Hospital Healing Garden adjacent to the gift shop (Miss Eunice’s Hat Box) from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

Merchandise in the gift shop will be 30 percent off during the open house, and every purchase will qualify shoppers for prize drawings at the end of the event. Photographer Julie Enstall and Camie have also produced several photos of Amy following her second chemotherapy treatment and a video of them called "I Am." Several of the photos will be on display for the first time during the open house.

Amy will also speak briefly about "Loving Life...All of It," which describes her cancer journey as one of “love, compassion and unification, rather than fear, fight and separation.”

Anyone can sponsor one of Amy's "The Magic Mirror" CDs for $10 at the June 16 event. As CDs are purchased, they will be placed in a basket for donation to the AMH Cancer Care Center at the conclusion of the open house.

"My music offers a sense of peace, hope and comfort as people journey from day to day," says Camie. "Now I am one of those patients being comforted by that same music, expressed from the deepest part of my soul. My dream is to have 'The Magic Mirror' CD given to all cancer patients to help empower them with something they can use to reduce stress, calm their minds and offer support to their immune systems."

Camie says that, immediately upon diagnosis, her body literally "craved" the vibrations of music from "The Magic Mirror."

"My dream of having this CD given to cancer patients is a personal mission and now I know, first-hand, how valuable it's been for me," she says.

For more information about the open house, call the AMH gift shop at 618-463-7312.

Amy (Conrady) Camie, a Godfrey native, will perform on the harp during an open house in the Alton Memorial Hospital Healing Garden from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Keyboardist Gigi Darr will join Amy.

