CHICAGO - Republican candidate Erika Harold, the former Miss Illinois and Miss America, conceded the Illinois attorney general race to Democrat Kwame Raoul on Tuesday night.

Raoul recorded 63 percent of the vote statewide with 27 percent of precincts reporting by 8:30 p.m. Harold earned 35 percent and Libertarian candidate Bubba Harsy garnered 2 percent of the vote at that same time.

Raoul has represented some of Chicago's South Side since 2004 in the Illinois Senate.

