BETHALTO - Get ready for a high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to town on Dec. 7.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit Civic Memorial High School on Thursday, December 7th, 2017) for an evening of great fun and fundraising. The Wizards will play a game against a team of Bethalto administrators, teachers, community leaders, and community members. Proceeds will benefit district student athletes.

The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame "Wiz Kids" warm-up, contests, comedy, awesome slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza that will have the crowd on their feet!

"We are thrilled to host the Wizards again," says Jason Lyons, the president of Eagle Pride. "Last year's game was a huge success, and we look forward to more Wizards' magic!"

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played over 15,000 games throughout the US that have raised over $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in over 25 foreign countries on five continents.

Tickets are priced as follows:

Student Admission ($5.00 Pre/ $7.00 Door)

General Admission ($10.00 Pre/ $12.00 Door)

Reserved ($15.00 Pre Only)…Only 75 tickets available for this section

Courtside Plus ($25.00 Pre Only)…Only 50 tickets available for this section

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first or second row seating and meet privately with selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet and show. Only (# of CSP seats) Courtside Plus tickets are available.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit (www.harlemwizards.com) or contact Jason Lyons @ 618-250-8797 or epridebooster@gmail.com

The home team players will be thrilled to play in front of family, friends, and fans, and spectators will delight in seeing their beloved teachers, principals, and community leaders run the court. Come out and cheer - you will not want to miss this fantastic experience that will benefit our most precious resource: The kids!

About the Harlem Wizards: Howie Davis was a larger-than-life entrepreneur, impresario, promoter, and visionary whose passion for sports, entertainment, and philanthropy culminated with his creation of the Harlem Wizards in 1962.

The idea for the Wizards started in 1959, when legendary basketball showman Goose Tatum approached Howie to organize a tour for Goose's "Harlem Stars." The Stars had a short but successful run that opened Howie's eyes to the enormous potential of "show" basketball. Three years later, Howie launched the Wizards.

Under Howie's leadership, the Wizards grew into a choice basketball destination for some of America's best basketball talent. As the team's reputation spread, professional athletes from across the sports spectrum took notice and joined the Wizards' roadshow:

Connie Hawkins, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time

Nate "Tiny" Archibald, a member of the NBA Hall of Fame

Elvin Hayes, one of the top 50 NBA players of all time

Hawthorne Wingo, a New York Knicks fan favorite

Mario Elie, a three-time NBA champion

Nancy Lieberman, a WNBA star and Hall of Fame member

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, World Series MVP Donn Clendennon, and Harlem Globetrotter superstar Marques Haynes also played for the Wizards.

Tojo Henderson a Wizards great holds the world record for career span in professional basketball. He started in 1965 and retired 50 years later in 2015. He still serves in a promotional capacity with the Wizards.

Howie was a champion of racial equality, and viewed the Wizards as a vehicle to provide economic opportunity to African Americans. He even was the first to break the color barrier with a football team playing in North Carolina.

Today's Wizards roster features an all-star lineup of master basketball showmen, including:

Eric "Broadway" Jones and Dwayne "Swoop" Simpson, former Globetrotter showmen

"King Arthur" Lewis, an Academic All-American at Bowie State University

Arnold "A-Train" Bernard, a highly acclaimed trickster and 7-year Globetrotter veteran who was featured in a Nike commercial

James "The Roadrunner" Tyndal, a diminutive speedster who is fast enough to dribble through NY City traffic.

