EDWARDSVILLE - Co-captain Allison Waller recently scored three goals in a match against Salem. All season, she has been a leader for the Metro East Lutheran girls' soccer squad.

Allison’s dad, Jason Waller, also serves as the MELHS girls soccer coach. He couldn’t be more proud of Allison both as a coach and as her father.

Alyssa Bivens is the other MELHS girls soccer captain.

Allison is a BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Waller said he had a significant injury about 10 years ago and hasn’t been able to kick the ball with her and he had to rely on trainers and skilled professionals to play some of that role. Allison is a hard worker when it comes to soccer and can play just about every position from mid-fielder, mid-defender, goalie and so much more. As a junior, she has 52 colleges showing interest in her for soccer right now, the coach said.

Coach Waller described Allison as “definitely a leader on the team.”

“The other girls look up to her for everything she does,” he said. “She is the first one out on the field and last one to leave. She is an excellent student with A honors. She is also going to do dual-college credit courses next year and the first thing is always her grades.”

Again, congrats to Allison Waller on her recognition as a BJ’s Printables Female Athlete Of The Month.

More like this: