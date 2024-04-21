Nicholas A. DeSherliaHARDIN - A Hardin man has been arrested on a pair of charges after the Calhoun Sheriff's Office was notified on Feb. 22, 2024, of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of French Street.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and began an investigation. Law enforcement officials were advised by witnesses that the suspect had left the scene. The suspect was located shortly after by deputies of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

Subsequently, Nicholas A. Desherlia, age 35, of Hardin, was arrested for the following offenses:

  • Intimidation,
  • Disorderly Conduct.

Desherlia was arrested without incident and was transported to the Pike County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

