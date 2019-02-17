HARDIN – A Hardin man was arrested and charged with his fifth charge of driving under the influence (DUI).

Robert Clothier, 58, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2018, and charged with a DUI, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol after his vehicle was reported to be driving erratically coming into Hardin from Jersey County. Clothier was stopped on State Highway 100, just north of Hardin.

Article continues after sponsor message

The DUI was subsequently upgraded to a Class 2 Felony after discovering it was Clothier's third violation of the DUI statute after two prior guilty pleas for DUIs in 2000 and 2007. It was the fifth time overall he was charged with a DUI.

All his previous charges of DUIs came from Jersey County.

In 2000, Clothier pleaded guilty to DUI and received court supervision. In 2002, a charge was amended to reckless driving with a guilty plea. In 2004, it was dismissed, and reckless driving was filed as a separate case with a guilty plea. In 2007, he again entered a guilty plea to a DUI with a conditional discharge.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kyle Jacobs said Clothier had a valid driver's license at the time of his most recent arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Calhoun County Circuit Court on Feb. 19, 2019.

More like this: