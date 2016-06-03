EDWARDSVILLE - Hard work and dedication on three different athletic scopes and in the classroom have paid large dividends for junior Edwardsville’s A.J. Epenesa, one of the best athletes the school has ever produced.



Epenesa, who just finished his junior year, has verbally committed to the University of Iowa. Recently he brought home first place in the discus in the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet. He broke the state meet record with a toss of 205 feet, 11 inches. Epenesa’s throw broke the old mark of 205-8 set by Roselle Lake Park’s Dan Block in 2009.



Epenesa dominated the state discus field, with his best throw some 25 feet ahead of any of the others in the event. Epenesa broke Edwardsville High School’s school record in the shot put with a throw of 60-4.5. He held the mark with a previous throw of 58-3.



After his final throw, in an interview with EdGlenToday.com/Riverbender.com, he said he has decided he will participate in track and field and throw the discus at Iowa. He also said the more he competes in the track and field weight events, the more he enjoys them.



“I am very pleased with my performance,” he said of his time at state. “With hard work come results.”



Tigers’ head boys track and field coach Chad Lakatos said he is glad Epenesa decided to join the Edwardsville track and field program as a freshman.



“It is not only incredible that he threw 205-11, but seeing all three throws over 200 feet was more impressive than anything else,” Lakatos said. “He is a great kid and I couldn’t be happier for him and his family at his state performance.”



EHS weights coach Matt Martin agreed. “He (A.J.) had pretty consistent throws, right down the middle. It was just a solid performance.”



Epenesa said he has enjoyed working with Coach Matt Martin, Edwardsville’s weights coach, and also the head football coach. Throughout the year, the two spend an incredible amount of time together on the athletics fields.



“I have learned a lot from Coach Martin,” he said. “I just hope to stick with it and keep succeeding.”



Thinking about his throw of 205-11, the longest in IHSA State Track and Field Meet history, Epenesa said, “It makes me feel great because of all the hard work we have been doing to get there. I look to keep on going and get better next year.”



Epenesa is extremely versatile and was an all-state selection in football as a defensive end, basketball as a center and now track and field in the shot put and discus.

Martin said Epenesa has worked hard. "I am just happy for him. Anybody who has done this event (discus) knows you get humbled. You have good days and bad days. Fortunately, he had a great day Friday and very good day Saturday. I am just happy for him.”



Coach Martin said he believes Epenesa will continue to get stronger and improve his discus and shot put technique over the next year.



“I think the sky is the limit, no pun intended,” Martin said of Epenesa. “This was the toughest state shot put competition I have ever seen. When 57-6 gets eighth place, that says something. I am so proud to see A.J.’s hard work pay off.”



Asked what he thought about Epenesa’s decision to throw the discus in college with playing football, Martin said in simple words: “I think that is good for our country.”



