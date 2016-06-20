Ben Flowers at the IHSA Class 2A State Meet, while he was the leader in the 1,600. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School’s Ben Flowers returned from the boys IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet with great optimism for the future.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Flowers placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.58, just behind Jake Gillum of Metamora (4:22.38) in fourth place. Those two runners were the top juniors who will return next year, the rest in the top five were seniors.

Flowers said overall he was happy with his performance at state in the 1,600.

“I just wanted to get on the medal podium,” he said. “There was a lot of competition there. I just tried to stay out of trouble and finish as high as I could.”

Article continues after sponsor message

During the race, Flowers was ahead for a good part of the race. He clipped the curb near the end of the race, which slowed his momentum, but it was still a stellar performance.

Jersey boys track and field/cross country coach Harold Landon sees Flowers returning to state and contending for the 1,600 title again next year. Landon is also anxious for Flowers to run in the cross country season.

Flowers has been under 4:20 in the 1,600 with a best of 4:19.90, according to Mile-Split Illinois, and he has recorded a 14:53.0 in the 3-mile in cross country.

Flowers said next year he will again shoot for the state crown in the 1,600, but in the meantime he is ready to train for the fall cross country season.

“I am going to do a lot of work over the summer,” he said.

Ben Flowers comes to the finish line at state. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

More like this:

5 days ago - Griffins' Schmidt Triplets Shine at Mascoutah Cross Country Invite: The Boys Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Male Athletes Of Month

Aug 8, 2024 - Coach Helton Praises Rybak: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent, She Is A Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athlete Of Month

Jun 13, 2024 - CM Grad Eldridge Shines at Illinois State Track Meet, He Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month

3 days ago - Granite City High School to Host 51st Annual Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational

Jun 27, 2024 - Adam Broekemeier Records Excellent Track Season, He Is A BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Month For MELHS

 