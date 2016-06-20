JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School’s Ben Flowers returned from the boys IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet with great optimism for the future.

Flowers placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.58, just behind Jake Gillum of Metamora (4:22.38) in fourth place. Those two runners were the top juniors who will return next year, the rest in the top five were seniors.

Flowers said overall he was happy with his performance at state in the 1,600.

“I just wanted to get on the medal podium,” he said. “There was a lot of competition there. I just tried to stay out of trouble and finish as high as I could.”

During the race, Flowers was ahead for a good part of the race. He clipped the curb near the end of the race, which slowed his momentum, but it was still a stellar performance.

Jersey boys track and field/cross country coach Harold Landon sees Flowers returning to state and contending for the 1,600 title again next year. Landon is also anxious for Flowers to run in the cross country season.

Flowers has been under 4:20 in the 1,600 with a best of 4:19.90, according to Mile-Split Illinois, and he has recorded a 14:53.0 in the 3-mile in cross country.

Flowers said next year he will again shoot for the state crown in the 1,600, but in the meantime he is ready to train for the fall cross country season.

“I am going to do a lot of work over the summer,” he said.

