VIDEO OF PITCHER GENNA ROARK:

GODFREY - Genna Roark is doing something most girls don’t do at age 10, she is a star pitcher for a boys baseball team in the Godfrey Youth Recreation League.

Roark was a strong asset this past week for her team, striking out six of six batters in just two innings. The thud of the catcher’s mitt was definitely heard in her outing because of her pitching speed.

Tammy Wagenblast, Roark's mother, said her daughter loves to pitch and practice with her grandpa Walter Wagenblast and father Greg Roark.

“Genna started playing baseball when she was 3 with rookie ball, she played a couple of seasons, but pretty much stopped after she tried basketball,” Tammy said. “She also plays soccer. Once, a boy on her soccer team asked her if she would play baseball with the boys. She went into practice one day and ending up pitching. Her arm was so strong the catcher was getting a bruise on his hand.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Tammy Wagenblast shared that her daughter, Genna, has no interest in playing girls softball at the moment.

“I think it is very unusual for a girl to play baseball, but I did a little research and there are four or five women who have been minor league baseball pitchers, but never a woman in Major League Baseball,” her mom said.

Genna attends North Elementary School in Godfrey and will be in fifth grade. Genna’s best friend also joined her this year on the 10-year-old boys' baseball team in Godfrey.

“She is just a great overall athlete,” Tammy said. “She dedicates herself to whatever she does; and she just likes to move around. She is always moving.”

Tammy said her daughter loves her time on the mound. Last year she had a lot of success in a tournament in Jerseyville, where her team scored first place. She pitched 60 pitches in the final game and helped her team pull out a win.

“Genna likes basketball, too, and soccer,” Tammy said. “I think she has a very bright future.”

Genna dreams of one day pitching in the big leagues, her mom said.

“I think her focus is the key to her success as a pitcher,” Tammy added. “My dad used to coach girls softball teams and gives my daughter building blocks. She also follows through with what he says and watches a lot of YouTube videos on pitching. I think she has a great future as an overall athlete.”

More like this: