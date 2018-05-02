HIGHLAND - Sponsored by Staunton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Hard Road Theatre is proud to announce auditions for OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA! was the first collaboration between Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein and this year marks the 75th Anniversary of the show. Set in 1906 outside of Claremore in the Oklahoma territory where there is a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, OKLAHOMA! revolves around a love story about a handsome cowboy named Curly and a winsome farm girl named Laurey.

The road to true love never is smooth with these two headstrong romantics at the reins. Included amongst the cast of characters are the antagonistic ranch hand Judd who has feelings for Laurey, the traveling peddler Ali Hakim, the flirtatious Ado Annie, and matriarch Aunt Eller. The story is full of twists and turns, fights and fun, dances and death.

Article continues after sponsor message

Auditions for OKLAHOMA! will be held on Monday, May 14th & Tuesday, May 15th at 6:00 PM at the Highland Elementary School, 1800 Lindenthal Ave, Highland, IL. Callbacks will begin on May 15th starting at 7:30 PM. Those auditioning should be at 16-years- old. Those auditioning should come prepared to sing at least 16 measures of a Broadway-style song that showcases the singer’s voice. An accompanist will be provided and no recordings will be allowed.

In addition, those auditioning should come with two copies of their music and be aware of any conflicts they might have from May 29th through August 5th. Those auditioning will also be asked to learn a short dance routine and might be asked to read excerpts from the script. Anyone wishing to audition for OKLAHOMA! should go to hardroad.org and complete the online audition form found there under the “Oklahoma! Auditions” article.

Individuals can sign-up on the night of auditions, but those who have already signed-up online will be given preference. OKLAHOMA! is directed by Mike Huelsmann with musical direction from David Wilton and Choreography by Christine Taylor. Performance dates for OKLAHOMA! are July 27th –July 29th and Aug. 3rd – 5th.

Founded in 2001, Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions. For more information about OKLAHOMA! or Hard Road Theatre in general, please visit the Hard Road website.

More like this: