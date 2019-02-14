GODFREY - After 17 years of cutting hair, Claudia Espinoza said she decided to take the next step in fulfilling her dream by opening up her own barber shop in Godfrey.

“It’s a dream come true,” Espinoza said about opening Happy Hour Barber Stop. “I’ve had that little voice in the back of my head urging me and telling me to go do it. I was so ready.”

Espinoza said one of the things Happy Hour Barber Stop is most dedicated to is their customer’s service and comfort with fresh coffee, cookies, snacks and complimentary drinks.

“We definitely want to make feel homey,” she added.

In keeping with the dedication to their customer Happy Hour Barber Stop is proud to offer discounts to police officers, firemen and members of the military.

“They take good care of us, so we want to take care of them,” Espinoza said.

Specializing in men and boys haircuts, Happy Hour Barber Stop is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments are available on Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information on Happy Hour Barber Stop visit their Facebook page or at the shop located at 4619 North Alby Street.

