EDWARDSVILLE - Happy Hooves Equine Rescue invites the public to celebrate the ASPCA’s National Help a Horse Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 28.

National Help A Horse day commemorates the day in April 1863 that Henry Bergh, the founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA,) stopped a carriage driver from beating his fallen horse. The Carnivale will include halter-led pony rides, vendors booths, food, and carnival games.

Article continues after sponsor message

Starting at 9:30 in the morning that day there will be an opening ceremony that will include a Color Guard Flag Raising. The opening ceremony will be followed by a speaker Ms.Wendy Neckameyer, Executive Director, Special Horses, Inc., a St. Louis-based organization that specializes in promoting rescue horse welfare.

Here is the link to the Facebook Event where the public can purchase tickets: https://www.facebook.com/events/1290537461071232/

Happy Hooves Equine Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides care, rehabilitation, and adoption services for abused, neglected, abandoned and unwanted horses.

"Our mission statement is simply 'Giving horses a better chance at life.'," Mary Evans, CEO of Happy Hooves Equine Rescue, said. "Currently, we house and care for 22 rescue horses on 40 acres of land."

More like this: