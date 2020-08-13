EDWARDSVILLE - Happy Hooves Equine Rescue in Edwardsville has made a name for itself over the years, not only for saving horses but by its impact on young and older adults' lives.

Mary Morrison, the owner, is extremely proud of Happy Hooves and its mission. Happy Hooves is a re-home sanctuary for horses that could otherwise possibly be euthanized, she said. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Happy Hooves has been impacted economically with its various programs and summer activities, the key fundraisers for the operation.

Many businesses and individuals also donate to Happy Hooves Equine Rescue.

During summer camps, which were hit hard because of COVID-19, normally Happy Hooves enables campers to learn basic horse care, tack, grooming, and have ride time with the beautiful horses.

Twenty-six horses are in Happy Hooves care at the moment, Morrison said.

Scout troops also make solid use of Happy Hooves and many area birthday parties and private personal appointments with the horses are typically held there.

“Many of the horses are not adoptable and we have to raise funds for them to keep quality of life,” she said. “We have the sanctuary horses in our programs and for some, it is their first-time horse experience. We are presently $60,000 in the hole for the year because we have not been able to have our normal fundraisers, lessons or programs.”

“We have a lot of volunteers and we have some really good people who have their heart in it and are helping this place succeed,” Morrison said. Some have told Morrison their positive experience with the horses at Happy Hooves helped them when they were in a depressive state, to snap out of it.

“This is a sanctuary for people to interact with these wonderful creates,” she said. “Many come away feeling peaceful from their experience here.”

Please consider making a donation today by visiting www.happyhoovesequine.org.

Morrison said donations at this point are sorely needed.

“We run purely on donations and as many businesses and rescues know it has been a tough time lately,” Morrison said.

For more information on how to help, contact Morrison at (618) 670-1581. Horses can also be adopted by sponsorship on the Happy Hooves webpage.

