Bea Weaver at 100 years old.JERSEYVILLE - Bea Weaver is still going strong as she just turned 100 years old.

Recently, her family and friends had a special day for Bea at Jerseyville Manor.

"Bea celebrated her special day at Jerseyville Manor hosting an open house with more than 50 guests," Jerseyville Manor officials said.

Bea was asked an important question on what is the secret to such longevity. She responded with one word: "Happiness."

Jerseyville Manor officials closed by saying, "100 never looked so good! Congrats to Bea on becoming our most recent centenarian."

