Those driving on Landmarks Boulevard in Alton close to Old Bakery Beer Co. will notice a lot of construction going on and the new business – Hansen Meat Co. – erected a new sign this week for motorists.

The new business will be located at 450 Landmarks Boulevard in the old Colonial Bakery building next to Old Bakery Beer.

Beth Arrowsmith, one of the co-owners, speculates the opening date as Monday, June 1, but that is not certain yet. The opening date depends on construction progress over the next few weeks.

“Things are going well with the construction on the building,” Arrowsmith said. “We are doing some painting outside and working inside. It is sill set to open June 1, barring any hiccups.”

Arrowsmith said she and her brother, Ryan Hansen, co-owners of the business, are extremely excited about opening with the new location. The Hansen family already owns Hansen Packing Co. and Good Buddy’s Meat Market, a family owned business since 1952, in Jerseyville.

The flooring for the new business arrived last week and meat cases are being installed this week. Painting is being done inside and outside this week, she said. The electrical work inside should be wrapped up this week, Hansen said and the processing room in place by the end of next week.

“It will have a nice, modern vintage meat market vibe and be locally owned,” Arrowsmith said.

“We couldn’t ask for a better location. We will be right across the street from the Farmer’s Market, the Amphitheater and right next to Old Bakery Beer. We are surrounded by other cool places and outside you can see the Mississippi River. We are ecstatic about the location.”

Arrowsmith and Ryan Hansen made a presentation about the business recently in Downtown Alton and Arrowsmith said it went well. There will be a 24-foot fresh case for meat and three to four freezers that will supply homemade brats and kabos, perfect for summer grilling, Arrowsmith said.

“We are getting a lot of calls and inquiries about it,” she said.

