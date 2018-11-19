WHITE HALL - Carrollton's Hannah Krumwiede has been a scoring machine to start the Lady Hawks' girls basketball season.

Carrollton battled rival North Greene on Saturday afternoon in the Waverly Tournament and the Hawks prevailed 58-30.

The Hawks’ Hannah Krumwiede scored 26 points on Saturday in the Hawks’ win. She scored 27 points on Friday night.

Carrollton was ahead 28-13 at halftime, then moved to a 50-24 lead at the end of three with a strong full-court press.

Libby Meuth added 12 points for Carrollton against North Greene and Grace Cox contributed 11. Lakeleigh Brown paced North Greene with 15 points.

Carrollton plays Lutheran of Springfield, IL., at 6 tonight in the tournament.

Carrollton head girls basketball coach Blaine Hartwick said Krumwiede is off to a great start and her ability at the free-throw line has been a key.

"This year, her free throw shooting off the gate has been good," Hartwick said. "You know, she’s our senior and is a four-year starter, a four-year letterman, she’s our leader. But you look at some of the contributions we’re getting from our others, and you know, they’re right there with her. So, yes, she’s going to get hers, but you just can’t stop her, you’re going to have to stop the others, too. And that’s what’s going to make us a good team this year."

Coach Hartwick said his team's defense sets the tone for everything else the team does in games.

"It had happened Monday night, too, our defense came out and the third quarter, just flipped the switch and definitely put the game away in both games," Coach Hartwick said. "Then we were able to just able to hold on in the fourth quarter."

"I told our girls at halftime; they’re trying to slow you down, they did a great job of slowing us down," he continued. "You know, you’ve got to be careful to get you to take shots that maybe you don’t want to take, but, I thought in the first half, they outhustled us, they rebounded better than us. then I thought in the third quarter, our switch In putting on, and we kind of put it away, but no, I give them credit, definitely, for keeping that close in the first half.

"We have shot the ball very well early in the season, and I hope that continues, hope that stays with us. We’ve done a better job of learning what shots, and when to take that shot, having our feet ready. But yes, definitely, I’m very impressed with our shooting so far this season."

Tonight, Hartwick said his team has to focus on Springfield Lutheran and come out and get them.

"I’m quite certain it’ll be Triopia, and Wednesday, we’ll be in the championship game, so we’ve got to take care of Springfield Lutheran, and they’ve got a nice squad," he said. "I know he had some girls from Calvary to come over, trying to get things to mesh. But that’ll be a good test for us. Then wherever we’re playing Wednesday night, we’ve got that, then we’ve got three games the week after that, so we’re right into the full swing of the early year of the season. It seems like a lot of games early in November."

Coach Hartwick said his team has a tough stretch over the next week.

"That first week, from January 1 to the 7, we don’t play a game until the seventh in 2019. And that’ll be a good kind of halftime break, where we’ll be able to fix anything we’ve gotta fix. Mentally, it’ll be a good mental test, because you’re playing your own players instead of other competitions. As far as our schedule, I think our biggest is, it’s gonna be that week before Christmas and the week after Christmas. It’s kinda tough."

Carrollton defeated South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville 67-36 Friday night in the Waverly Tourney and Gillespie 58-47 this past Monday and currently stand 3-0. North Greene, 1-2, plays South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville at 7:30 tonight at Waverly.

