CARROLLTON - Hannah Krumwiede wasn’t totally happy, but more relieved.

The junior Carrollton point-guard came into the game needing seven points to notch 1,000 for her career but had quite a bit of stress on her shoulders.

It took her 15 minutes and 55 seconds into the game to do it.

Grace Cox got a defensive rebound, started a fast break and laid off a pass to Krumwiede on the right side. She then dribbled past a defender, almost lost control of the ball, but regained possession and rose up over a forward, and her shot barely rattled in and the crowd went wild.

“Definitely a relief,” Krumwiede said. “I felt very stressed going into it, and I should’ve just relaxed and played like I normally do. It ended up working out.”

It was fitting that the occasion happened at Carrollton High School for Krumwiede and seconds after the basket the halftime buzzer sounded. A short ceremony followed to recognize her achievement.

“The way that she got it, in just typical Hannah fashion right at the end on a buzzer beater. I thought that added extra flavor to it,” Carrollton head coach Blaine Hartwick said with a smile.

“I’m so proud of her. I was a player for Coach K (Jeff Krumwiede) when she was born and not too long after I was coaching with him. I got to see her grow up all her life, so that adds a little bit of extra special meaning to get to see her do that. She’s well deserving of it."

Usually, there is an official countdown chart for 1,000 points in the gym for occasions like this, but Krumwiede didn’t want one. She wanted to keep herself focused on what’s more important and also take the pressure off.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I didn’t want to make it that big of a deal. If I got it, I got it and if I didn’t, I didn’t,” Krumwiede said. “I was just worried about playing as hard as I could and winning a ball game.”

Despite the landmark achievement, it did come with some despair as the Lady Hawks fell just short to the Routt Catholic Lady Rockets 50-47 on Thursday night in a WIVC game. Carrollton goes to 13-9 and Routt improves to 19-4.

“The whole point of this game wasn’t for me to go out and get my 1,000th point. It was to win the game,” Krumwiede said. “Not winning definitely has a downfall to it.”

Krumwiede, who has been scoring in bunches in the last several runs of games was limited to 14 by a stingy Rocket defense. She was face-guarded by multiple defenders in the first half, and there was quite possibly some dread that she wouldn’t score seven points. However, Kaylee Rhoades and Claire Williams profited off of Krumwiede’s attention. Rhoades scored a career-high 18 points, and Williams added nine.

“To come out and have 14 when they know [about 1,000 points]. [Routt] were gunning for her,” Hartwick said. The other ones fed off of it too and Kaylee Rhoades stepped up huge. That’s probably the game of her career with 18 points. On any given night we have four, five girls that can score in double-figures and that’s if we can get the ball rolling.”

Six-foot-two Katie Abell led Routt with 11 points and caused problems for the Lady Hawks all game long on defense with her superior size as did her sister Ellie who scored nine. Madi Fellhauer, Kirsten Huffman, and Bella McCartney all added six points.

“Obviously they’ve got size. I think we have a little bit of size, but [Routt] is a big team and physical inside,” Hartwick said. “I thought we were able to hold up to their physicality. I’m happy with the effort the girls gave me today. Our rebounding could’ve gotten a little bit better in the first half, and they got us on the high-low in the second half. They made a nice adjustment at halftime,” Hartwick said.

It was a mostly one-possession game with Routt leading for the vast majority. However, Carrollton got out in front for a little bit in different phases of the game.

The Lady Rockets led by as many as 46-37 with under five minutes to play, but the Lady Hawks would rally. They went on a 10-2 run and cut the deficit to one on a layup by Rhoades with 37 seconds left. After two made free throws from Routt, Carrollton had a chance to tie with a three-pointer, but couldn’t convert.

Hannah joins her oldest brother, Josh in the 1,000 points club. He is part of the Carrollton class of 2010 Cand current Dieterich High School boys basketball coach.

Carrollton has at least five guaranteed games left not including one or two more in the upcoming Lady Hawk Tournament starting tomorrow and then how far they advance in the playoffs. Then there’s all of next season to see if Krumwiede can go further up in the scoring department.

“Now I guess we got a year and a third to get to 1,500 or 2,000. Who knows,” Hartwick said. “She’s definitely capable of anything that she wants to do. Congratulations to her.”

More like this: