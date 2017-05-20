SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 6, WATERLOO 2: Sarah Hangsleben went 2-for-4 with a homer and double, two RBIs and a run scored as Edwardsville defeated Waterloo 6-2 on the road Friday; the Tigers went to 28-4 on the year.

Anna Burke went 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Brooke Webber 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Lauren Taplin 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 and Mackenzie Owens 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Jordan Garella dismissed one by strikeout in getting the win. The Tigers are set to play Marquette Catholic at 10 a.m. and Columbia at 1 p.m. in a round-robin cluster at home today.

