ALTON - Enjoy a fun networking experience that includes learning more about hand rolling cigars on Thursday, May 10 at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway, Alton.

The second annual Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking Event presented by Derrick and Kathleen Richardson will be May 10 from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. This free outdoor event will be held at Bluff City Grill rain or shine. In the event of rain, the event will be under the covered parking lot.

Article continues after sponsor message

The inaugural event last year was a success. A new twist has been added to include this as a local networking event. This networking event is just like any other with professionals, friends, new, and old faces, but also includes cigars. Scott Biancardi, owner of STL Cigars will be the cigar host. He has cigars from around the world for the occasional or everyday smoker. He is amazingly skilled in the art of cigar rolling and will roll the cigar of your choice right in front of you while educating you on the product.

This event is just not about cigars. It’s about fun, networking, and bringing people out. It’s about supporting a community effort, supporting the local restaurant, Bluff City Grill, owned by Cathy Gross, and supporting local musician Gigi Darr, who will be performing the live music, along with a special guest.

So even if you don’t smoke, you don’t want to miss this event. There will also be food and drinks available to purchase, cigars to purchase as a gift, and plenty of seating.

More like this: