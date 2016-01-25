ALTON - The Hampton Inn is coming along according to plan and is already showing an elegant look that will be dominant on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Rich Jarema, project manager for Shinray Construction Management/Design Build Services, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL., said the new hotel at 1904 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, just behind Best Western, is coming along nicely.

“Hampton Inn is trying to be more family friendly with a business atmosphere and this hotel will show that,” Jarema said. “The indoor swimming pool will have diving boards and will contain 25,000 gallons of water. The new atrium within the hotel is also a big 25 x 40 area and has 20-foot ceilings.”

Jarema said the goal for the construction company is to have the new hotel finished by spring. He said the recent flooding slowed the project slightly because deliveries of construction items were behind by multiple days.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the Hampton Inn is part of the bustling development in the Homer Adams upper corridor.

“The type of hotel building will be a wonderful addition in coordination with the train station,” Walker said.

The 57,912-square-foot hotel is projected to have 85 guest rooms on four floors and 74 parking spaces. The initial project cost was listed as $6,230,000 to the Alton Department of Building and Zoning when it issued a building permit on March 27, 2015.

“The 85 rooms will all be very large and comfortable,” Jarema said. “We looked at all the fixture plans and this is an upgrade hotel. It will be very classy and a place people will want to spend their vacation.”

There will be a variety of rooms from a king studio room that will have wet bars, to ADA rooms and lounge desk chairs to queens, double queens and basic king rooms.

“There will be something for everyone’s needs,” Jarema said.

Jamema said he believes the new Hampton Inn will be a significant addition to the City of Alton.

“I have biked around town and I am amazed at how much this area has to see for a small town,” he added. “The new Hampton Inn will be a perfect addition.”

