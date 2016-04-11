ALTON - The new Hampton Inn is entering the final phases of work and will be a big boost to Homer Adams Parkway when it finishes.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he anticipates the new Hampton Inn will be completed by June or July.

“It has four stories and 20-22 suites and will be a really nice Hampton Inn for Alton,” he said.

The hotel is 57,912-square-foot and projected to have 85 guest rooms with 74 parking spaces. The initial cost was listed at $6,230,000 to the Alton Department of Building and Zoning.

Rich Jarema, project manager for Shinray Construction Management/Design Build Services, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL., said previously that all 85 rooms will be large and comfortable. He also said earlier that it will be “a very classy place where people will want to spend their vacation.”

Walker said the city has been incredibly busy with building permits, a good sign for the Alton economy. He also said the new restaurants in Alton have provided a tax revenue spike.

“We had a good spike in revenue last year,” he said.

