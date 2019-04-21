HAMEL - The Hamel Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt attracted a large group of toddlers up to 12 years old on Saturday.

Hamel Jaycees President Samantha Steinmann said the age divisions were separated into four different groups for the Easter Egg Hunt.

“We are thankful to have the fire department and police department here,” she said. “ARCH helicopter here for the kids to see.

“We have a lot of local businesses who donated money and candy we are really thankful for all their support and everyone who turned out.”

