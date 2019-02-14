HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees are proud to announce their executive board for the year of 2019.

At their January general meeting, the Hamel Jaycees turned a new page with a new board. The community organization swore in six new board members, with the presidency title going to Samantha Steinmann, of Hamel, Ill.

“I am both honored and excited to be given this opportunity. It’s a privilege to be able to lead a chapter full of amazing talent, and lucky to have such an incredible board. I look forward to serve the community I’ve called home my whole life, this year,” explained Steinmann.

President Steinmann’s strong board includes: External Vice President, Kyleigh Boulware of Highland, Ill, Internal Vice President, Alvin Harper of Edwardsville, Ill, Treasurer, Kyle Heepke of Worden, Ill, State Director, Kaitlyn Von Behren, of St. Jacob, Ill, and Secretary, Ann Loemker of Worden, Ill.

While the chapter is excited for 2019, they have much to be proud of in the past year. Members of the chapter attended the Illinois Jaycee Year End General Assembly this past weekend, where the chapter and individual members were nominated for numerous awards. Two of those awards now going to Nationals.

2018 Hamel Area Jaycee President, Brett Zeller reflected on the past year, “This year went by quickly. I was surrounded by creative thinkers and positive attitudes. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, let alone, board.”

The Hamel Area Jaycees is a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change.

General chapter meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 7 pm. For more information about the chapter go to http://bit.ly/2n7V2Vx.

