HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees are proud to announce their executive board for the year of 2018.

At their January general meeting, the Hamel Jaycees turned a new page with a new board. The community organization swore in nine new board members, with the presidency title going to Bret Zeller of Livingston, Ill.

“I am both nervous and excited to take the position as president for the Hamel Area Jaycees. I have a strong board and a healthy chapter, so great things are on the horizon,” explained Zeller.

President Zeller’s strong board includes: Project Specialist Vice President, Kyleigh Boulware of Highland, Ill, Financial Officer, Jonathon Williams of Hamel, Ill, Membership Growth Officer, Brett Gilihan of Worden, Ill, Secretary, Kaitlyn Von Behren, of Maryville, Ill, Public Relation Coordinator, Samantha Steinmann of Hamel, Ill, Community Liaison, Devin Bushrow of Hamel, Ill, Jaycee Liaison, Nate Ciskowski of Maryville, Ill, and Equipment Manager, Alvin Harper of Edwardsville, Ill.

While the chapter is excited for 2018, they have much to be proud of in the past year. Members of the chapter attended the Illinois Jaycee Year End General Assembly this past weekend, where the chapter and individual members were nominated for numerous awards.

2017 Hamel Area Jaycee President, Nate Ciskowski reflected on the past year, “We had a great year with the 2017 board and also as a chapter. We were very productive in putting on various projects, and we were privileged to be able to donate a lot back into the community. The local community has become very accepting of the Hamel Area Jaycees in the year of 2017. I hope the best of luck to Bret and his 2018 board. As we like to say in the chapter, “Hamel here!”

The Hamel Area Jaycees is a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. General chapter meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 7 pm. For more information about the chapter go to facebook.com/hameljaycees/.

