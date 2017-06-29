HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees will be hosting “Basic Training Bash” on Saturday, July 15 at Wiggler’s Bar and Grill in Holiday Shores, Ill.

The proceeds raised will go towards the Special Operations Warrior Foundation in honor of local hero, Spc. Ryan Garbs. Garbs was a 2005 Edwardsville High School graduate, who had many ties in the community and with members in the Hamel chapter.

“We thank the Hamel Jaycees for holding the Basic Training Bash in honor of our son, SPC Ryan Garbs. Ryan's death in Afghanistan occurred over 10 years ago now, so we are happy that he continues to be honored in the community,” said Jill Garbs, the mother of the late Ryan Garbs.

On February 18, 2007 Garbs was killed in action during a special operation in Zabul Province, Afghanistan. The foundation provides college scholarships and educational counseling to the surviving children of Special Operations personnel killed in the line of duty.

This chapter event hits close to home for many in the community, like President Nate Ciskowski of the Hamel Jaycees. “God bless Ryan Garbs, he served his country greatly. He was a great son, brother, and friend to lots. On behalf of the Hamel Area Jaycees, we would like to invite everyone out to the Basic Training Bash.”

The event will consist of teams of two competing in a series of summer games including: “Trash Can Volleyball Mix-up”, water balloon toss and hillbilly golf. Those who register gain entry to the games, access to an all you can eat nacho bar, and an event t-shirt.

Individuals can save $5 by pre- registering online Click Here to pre-register. The $30 early registration also guarantees the participators shirt size. Walk-ups are welcome on the day of, but will pay a $35 registration fee. Drinks are available to purchase at the bar and grill. Registration begins at 12 pm.

The Hamel Area Jaycees are a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. To learn more about the chapter Click Here .

