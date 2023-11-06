Hamas History Unveiled: From Dallas Terrorist Fundraising to Gaza Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

for international businesses.

Internet Magazine and the Holy Land Foundation, we made another shocking discovery. A year later, in January 2006, following my reports about links between the AlsunnahInternet Magazine and the Holy Land Foundation, we made another shocking discovery. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: “If you preach hatred, talk about intolerance, you are very successfully able to carry out ideas in the minds of young individuals. Not all of them will go on to become terrorists, but you don’t need all of them. You just need a handful. It only took 19 people to create 9-11.” Gohel told me that two Birmingham-area suicide bombers responsible for a bloody 2002 attack on an Israeli pub were believed to have been adherents of the Centre for Islamic Studies and readers of its Alsunnah magazine. I interviewed Sajjan Gohel, the Director of International Security for the London-based Asia-Pacific Foundation, a counter-terrorism think tank that researches security issuesfor international businesses. Security experts in the United Kingdom described the Alsunnah journal and its articlesjustifying violence as influential among young militant Muslims in Europe, where theInternet version on Synaptix’s Richardson, Texas servers was well-read in largeimmigrant communities. We tracked alSunnah, the online terrorist recruiting magazine distributed by the NorthTexas supporters of Hamas to the Centre for Islamic Studies in Birmingham, England.We obtained a propaganda leaflet circulated by the Centre that stated, “The youth ofIraq have no path to take other than martyrdom operations.” To fully appreciate the magnitude of today’s events, let us pivot back to my investigation of Hamas in 2005. Ultimately, Marzouk stressed that Hamas would never recognize the State of Israel’sright to exist and predicted that Hamas would defeat Israel no matter how manyPalestinians have to die. The Hamas political leader claimed their main target was fifteen military posts and thatfestival goers standing in line for tickets may have coincidentally ended up in the line of fire. Marzouk expressed no remorse, refused to admit that his group planned to kill civilians, and denied that Iran was involved. According to an FBI wiretap, a Holyland leader in New Jersey referred to a suicidebombing as “a beautiful operation.” The money was sent to Hamas groups in Gaza and the West Bank to support thefamilies of Hamas martyrs, detainees, and activists. They had provided approximately $12.4 million in support to Hamas and its goal ofcreating an Islamic Palestinian state by eliminating the State of Israel through violentjihad. The Holy Land Foundation had hidden its financial support for Hamas behind the guiseof charitable donations. The foundation and its five leaders were convicted on terrorismcharges in November of 2008, following our investigative reports from three yearsearlier. The Internet company named Synaptix was based in Richardson, Texas, a suburb ofDallas. Its management was intertwined with the Holy Land Foundation, which illegallyacted as a fundraising arm for Hamas in America. We tracked the origins of the web magazine to an internet hosting company linked to three Palestinian brothers who were later convicted on federal charges of providing material support to the terrorist group Hamas. Our investigation uncovered a monthly online magazine called Alsunnah that solicited suicide bombers to attack American and coalition troops in Iraq, as well as Israelis. After my embedded assignment with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, investigative producer Todd Bensman and I focused on how terrorists were using the Internet to raise money and recruit followers. In the wake of the recent Hamas terrorist attack that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, my True Crime Reporter® podcast opened its investigative archive on the Gaza-basedgroup's past fundraising and recruitment in the United States. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!