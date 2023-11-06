Hamas History Unveiled: From Dallas Terrorist Fundraising to Gaza
Robert Riggs
November 6, 2023 11:57 AM
In the wake of the recent Hamas terrorist attack that killed more than 1,300 Israelis, my True Crime Reporter® podcast opened its investigative archive on the Gaza-based
group's past fundraising and recruitment in the United States.
After my embedded assignment with the U.S. Army during the invasion of Iraq in 2003, investigative producer Todd Bensman and I focused on how terrorists were using the Internet to raise money and recruit followers.
Our investigation uncovered a monthly online magazine called Alsunnah that solicited suicide bombers to attack American and coalition troops in Iraq, as well as Israelis.
We tracked the origins of the web magazine to an internet hosting company linked to three Palestinian brothers who were later convicted on federal charges of providing material support to the terrorist group Hamas.
The Internet company named Synaptix was based in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of
It was during this time period, in 2007, that Hamas seized power in Gaza.
The government also presented evidence at the terrorism trial that several of the
convicted leaders of the Holy Land Foundation had family members who were Hamas
leaders, including Hamas’ political chief, Moussa Abu Marzouk.
On October 10th, three days after Hamas massacred 260 people at a music festival, the Intelligence Podcast for the Economist Magazine Interviewed Marzouk at its studio in Doha, Qatar.
Marzouk expressed no remorse, refused to admit that his group planned to kill civilians, and denied that Iran was involved.
To fully appreciate the magnitude of today’s events, let us pivot back to my investigation of Hamas in 2005.
I interviewed Sajjan Gohel, the Director of International Security for the London-based Asia-Pacific Foundation, a counter-terrorism think tank that researches security issues
Gohel told me that two Birmingham-area suicide bombers responsible for a bloody 2002 attack on an Israeli pub were believed to have been adherents of the Centre for Islamic Studies and readers of its Alsunnah magazine.
“If you preach hatred, talk about intolerance, you are very successfully able to carry out ideas in the minds of young individuals. Not all of them will go on to become terrorists, but you don’t need all of them. You just need a handful. It only took 19 people to create 9-11.”
