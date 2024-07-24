ALTON - As the school year starts up, Halpin Music Company has deals for instrument rentals and lessons that will be sure to help your young musician succeed.

Located at 88 Northport Drive in Alton, Halpin offers music lessons, instrument rentals and more for all ages. Mark Landon and Kelsey Booth noted that this is especially helpful during the school year as kids enter their school band and orchestra programs, and they’re excited to help families get the instruments they need.

“School’s just right around the corner, so this is a time of preparation and just getting everything in place for the kiddos to go back to school and join the band or orchestra or whatever their musical interests are,” Landon explained. “We’ve always been about making it as easy as possible for the parent to get a low-cost, quality instrument for their child to start the band.”

Instrument rentals are broken down into three groups. Group A instruments (flute, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, snare drum kit, percussion/bell kit, combination snare/bell kit, violin and viola) cost $30 a month or $216 for the entire school year. Group B instruments (alto sax, single French horn, cello, oboe, practice xylophone and student model baritone horn) cost $50 a month or $360 for the school year. Group C instruments (tenor sax, double French horn, 4 valve or step up baritone horn and string bass) cost $75 a month or $540 for the year.

Halpin is currently offering early bird incentives with deals on instrument rentals and a free method book to anyone who mentions RiverBender.com. Instrument rentals also include general maintenance coverage. If you decide to purchase the instrument, 100% of your rental credit goes toward the purchase.

“The instruments that we sell and rent are instruments that have been on the marketplace, made by reputable manufacturers, and are designed to last the average student all the way through high school and beyond,” Landon added. “Our aim is to be able to inform parents and very simply put them in a spot where the deal’s done, they’ve got an instrument for their child and it really is pretty painless.”

In addition to instruments, Booth noted that Halpin also offers lessons for kids and adults. They have nine instructors who teach a variety of instruments. A violin instructor herself, Booth enjoys working with her students and sharing her love for music with them.

“Our lesson programs are really great because we have good-quality instructors who care about the students and their progress,” she said. “I really like the part where we get to educate students and parents about music and the instruments and show them how to care for the instruments. We do have a great lesson program. We offer lots of lessons in different areas with great instructors, and it’s really affordable.”’

Landon echoed this. He pointed out that learning an instrument is beneficial for kids and helps their cognitive and social development, and they can learn teamwork through joining a band program. He advocates for music education at an early age, and he hopes a lot of people take advantage of Halpin’s lessons and instrument rental programs so their kids can benefit.

“We believe just generally that learning a musical instrument and music education and those things related to that are very important, particularly to the development of children,” he said. “We believe it’s very important that children, particularly in this day and age, learn those types of things as they develop. We’ve always believed that music is a very important part of anyone’s life. Starting early will just, we think, lead to a lifetime of music enjoyment and music-making.”

For more information about Halpin Music Company, including information on their instrument rentals and lessons, visit their official website at HalpinMusic.com.

