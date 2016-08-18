ALTON – There was something quite magical about being in the halls at Alton High School this Thursday morning.

Returning to class after what seemed to be the shortest summer vacation of all time, the students arrived to the school, located at 4200 Humbert Road, dressed to the nines, were excited to reunite with their friends and ready to start the new year on a positive note.

Michael Bellm, principal of Alton High, noted that the students’ excitement for the new year was equally shared and recognized by the faculty and staff as well.

“I think it’s as exciting for the adults as it is for the students,” Bellm said. “We’re all excited to be back. We have a great staff and great students and we’re looking forward to an excellent year.”

The students began their day by figuring out their class schedules and heading to their assigned rooms. From there, the school joined together for a school assembly to introduce the students to new faculty members, go over some disciplinary rules and kick off the school year with Redbird pride.

“First of all, I like the all-school assembly. For us to have a serious assembly, although it is all pretty much good news, you do have to get across some expectations. I wanted to introduce some people, but most of all, I wanted to let students know that administrators and teachers are always going to be in the hallway to help them. We want that welcoming family environment here. That’s what we’re excited about.”

After the assembly concluded, the students headed off to their third hour classes, but the excitement remained in the hearts and minds of all of the students and faculty members on the first day of class. If the optimism can move forward in every day, the Redbirds are sure to have one amazing year.

“I just want them to be students. I want them to have fun just as long as it’s not too far, work hard in class, of course. But the biggest thing is that we’re going to work hard to build relationships with [the students] and treat them like adults and then make sure that its reciprocal. I can’t see any reason why that can’t be done. I want everyone to have the best year, especially for our seniors.”

The fun will continue for the Redbirds Friday evening for their Fall Sports Kick-Off Night. The program will be held between 5 and 9 p.m. at West Elementary School and Public School Stadium and will feature scrimmages by the girls volleyball, boys soccer and football teams as well as introductions of members from all of the school's fall sports teams. The Marching 100 will also perform a movement of their field show routine for their classmates.

