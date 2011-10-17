ALTON, IL — October 11, 2011 — Not quite sure what to do for Halloween weekend? Why not throw on your best Halloween duds and fill your weekend with the fun and festivities taking place at Jacoby Arts Center? Grown-ups can start their party with the monthly live music concert on Saturday night and then finish out the weekend by bringing the “young’uns” to Jacoby’s annual Halloween Party on Monday night.

LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights presents The Louis Michael Trio in Jacoby Arts Center’s East Room on Saturday, October 29. This rock and jazz trio is made up of faculty from Lewis and Clark Community College’s music department, including Louis Michael, Peter Hussey and Ben Reece. The trio blends their performances with computer music software on stage to play jazzy versions of ‘70s hit songs. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the band starts playing at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a cash bar is provided.

On Monday, October 31, Jacoby Arts Center will be hosting a fun and family-friendly Halloween Party from 6-10 p.m. Located conveniently along the Alton Halloween Parade route; JAC’s great windows provide an amazing view of all the floats despite any kind of weather. The parade passes the Center around 8 p.m.

Gabie McGarrah, a full-time professional flamenco guitarist, will provide Halloween Party musical entertainment for children in the East Room, while refreshments and chilidogs are served in the Gallery. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 12, but bringing in a carved “JAC-o-Lantern” to be placed in Jacoby’s windows gives attendees half-price admission. A cash bar will also be available, with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages offered.

