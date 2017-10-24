LERNA – What better way to kick off Halloween 2017 than with a spooky torchlight tour, an evening of stories and music, and delicious hot dogs and s’mores? The fun takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site in Coles Co.

The evening offers an opportunity to get out and explore the site by torch lit paths. This year’s Halloween Hike also coincides with the International Observe the Moon Night, which is an annual worldwide public engagement program that encourages observation, appreciation, and understanding of our moon and its connection to planetary science and exploration. Those who wish to bring a telescope out to the site to observe the moon’s surface are encouraged to do so, and may set up in the large field on the south side of the entry road.

The free Torchlight Halloween Hike and Wiener Roast runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and stroll the torch-lighted paths between our historic farms, where spooky seasonal stories will be told by candlelight.

The Visitor Center will offer live music around the bonfire, and visitors can join in on the weenie roast. The Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation will sell hot dogs and s'mores to roast over the fire, with all proceeds benefiting the site’s educational and interpretative programs.

The evening also includes a Jack-o-lantern contest. Bring your hand-carved masterpiece for everyone to enjoy during the festivities. Visitors will vote for their favorites, and prizes will be awarded at the end of the evening.

Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site is part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It re-creates the 19th century home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, father and step-mother of the president.

The site is eight miles south of Charleston and is open Wednesday through Sunday for free public tours.

For more information about the site and its programming call (217) 345-1845 or visit www.lincolnlogcabin.org. You can also follow the site on Facebook: www.facebook.com/lincolnlogcabin.

