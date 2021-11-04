EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has announced it made 17 impaired driving arrests and issued 82 additional traffic citations over the recent Halloween enforcement period. The enforcement campaign was held from October 16 to November 1.

Law enforcement agencies statewide participated in the effort with a goal to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more motorists buckled up.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours when statistics show the most unbuckled impaired driving fatalities occur, Lt. Christopher J. Byrne of the Edwardsville Police Department said.

"The recent enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns."

