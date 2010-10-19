ALTON, IL – October 19, 2010 – The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host a Halloween Dance with Costume Contest Friday, October 22. The Middle School Dance will be 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and High School Dance will be 9:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Dress your best to impress the judges and win prizes for Best Costume!

Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. To arrange to purchase a membership card prior to this dance please call 618-465-9850 x212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at: www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

