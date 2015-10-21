On Friday, October 30th at 12:00pm, Senior Services Plus will host a Halloween Costume Contest in its School House Grill. All entrees will have the opportunity to win 1st, 2nd or 3rd place prizes.

Any member of the general public, SSP member or staff member is able to participate. All ages are welcome to participate as an entry or to watch and enjoy the parade of costumes. If an individual would like to enter the contest, it is advised to arrive no later than 11:45am.

Article continues after sponsor message

Halloween themed snacks will also be provided for all who attend.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visitwww.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: