HALLOWEEN COLORAMA
Sponsored by: RobertsLaw
Three Grade Categories:
. Grades 3-5
. Grades K-2
. Pre-K
Entries must be received by midnight, October 31, 2014.
Entries submitted at schools must be submitted by the end of the day on
Halloween, October 31
Winner Announced: 11/03/14 at 5:00 pm at the offices of RobertsLaw and on
www.robertslegalplanning.com.
Prizes: There will be 3 winners in each grade category.
. 1st Place - $25 gift certificate to McCarry's Dairyland
. 2nd Place - $15 gift certificate to McCarry's Dairyland
. 3rd Place - $10 gift certificate to McCarry's Dairyland
Submit entries to any of the following:
. Your teacher at school
. RobertsLaw, 300 Commerce Blvd, Jerseyville, IL 62052
. Email to: Colorama@robertslegalplanning.com
