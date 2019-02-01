Hall tosses in 17, Tyus 10 points as CM trounces Triad 59-33
February 1, 2019 6:11 AM
CIVIC MEMORIAL 59, TRIAD 33: Anna Hall was the Eagles’ top scorer with 17 points, while Kourtland Tyus added 10 in CM’s conference win over Triad.
Ali Barisch led the way for the Knights with 16 points, while Alyssa Powell added five.
The Eagles are now 24-5, while Triad goes to 11-13.