CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL AT ROCHESTER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 61, SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER 53: Anna Hall led the way for CM with 33 points, while Kourtland Tyus had 14 as the Eagles won the Rochester Regional over the Lions.

Grace Hampton and Martha Brooks each had 20 points to lead the Lions.

CM is now 28-5, and advances to the Taylorville sectional, where the Eagles will play Decatur MacArthur, who won the Mt. Zion regional 69-38 over Paris, Monday evening in a 6 p.m. tip-off.