SPRINGFIELD – As families begin searching for affordable family friendly activities to enjoy this summer, the Illinois State Fair is announcing its continued partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum to offer special discount admission tickets. This “Double Play” ticket promotion offers visitors half-price adult admission at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and a half price adult admission at the Illinois State Fair.

These special $12 discount admission tickets are available for a limited time only. “Double Play” tickets can be purchased at the Emmerson Building on the state fairgrounds (Monday – Friday 8:00-4:30) and at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (Monday-Friday 9:00-4:00pm).

New this year, visitors of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum can learn more about the four U.S. presidents who called Illinois home. From Illinois to the White House: Lincoln, Grant, Reagan, Obama is a special exhibit that will be on display through 2018 to celebrate Illinois’ bicentennial. Visitors can view unique artifacts and fascinating photos, test their knowledge of presidential trivia, or find out what it is like to deliver a presidential address from a teleprompter.



At the Illinois State Fair, this year’s theme is Celebrate Illinois: 200 Years of Amazing to coincide with the state’s bicentennial. Each year the Illinois State Fair celebrates the best of what is born, built and grown in our state. Adding the bicentennial to the fair’s lineup only adds to our celebration. Look for various bicentennial programming, as well as a bicentennial flare to the annual Twilight Parade, during the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

While this special discount ticket makes it easy for visitors to enjoy both events in one single day, the purchaser has until the end of the year to use the ALPLM portion of the ticket. “This is a great opportunity, a great offer, for families to explore all the fun activities our city has to offer,” said State Fair Manager Luke Sailer. “Both venues are family friendly destinations, and with the “Double Play” promotion we can help families affordably enjoy both tourist destinations.”

“As Illinois celebrates its 200th birthday, we hope every family gets a chance to explore the state and learn more about all it has to offer,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “We’re happy to make that a little more convenient by teaming with the Illinois State Fair to offer these special prices for admission to the fair and to the museum. This year, the museum has its usual great displays about Lincoln and also a once-in-a-lifetime exhibit about the other presidents with Illinois roots.”

The Illinois State Fair is now under 60 days away. You can start planning your visit today. Gate admission, parking passes, and Mega Pass are on sale now through the Illinois State Fair website. In addition, discount admission booklets will be available for purchase starting July 1st at participating County Market grocery stores. You can also download the Illinois State Fair mobile app to begin planning your visit to the 11-day extravaganza.

The Illinois State Fair will take place August 9 – August 19 in Springfield Illinois.

