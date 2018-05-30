HOUSTON – A Roxana High School senior will receive a $16,000 college scholarship from the Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program. The competitive program awards outstanding college-bound students whose parents work for Phillips 66 or one of its subsidiaries. The awards are based on academic excellence, community service and financial need.

The company announced Haley Milazzo, of East Alton, as an honoree this year. Haley, Daughter of Phillips 66 employee Vincent Milazzo, is a senior at Roxana High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This scholarship program reflects Phillips 66’s commitment to the communities where we live and operate, and builds on our corporate vision of improving lives,” said Claudia Kreisle, Phillips 66 director of Philanthropy & Community Engagement. Phillips 66 is a growing energy manufacturing and logistics company with high-performing Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, headquartered in Houston. “We congratulate Haley on her achievements inside and outside the classroom and wish them every success in college,” Kreisle said.

The Phillips 66 Dependent Scholarship Program will annually award as many as 66 four-year scholarships of $16,000 each for higher education at any accredited institution. Scholarship America, a neutral, third-party administrator of educational assistance programs, selects the recipients and manages the program for Phillips 66.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $52 billion of assets as of March 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

More like this: