EDWARDSVILLE - The goal for Edwardsville's Hal Patton was to obtain 9,000 signatures on a petition to get back on the Illinois State Senate ballot and he announced Monday he has accomplished that feat.

Patton presently serves as the Edwardsville mayor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It has been truly amazing to see the level of support I have been given in this effort," he said. "I have had people I have never met come up to me in the grocery store and ask how they can help. They were genuinely disgusted with the tactics of Rachelle Crowe and Mike Madigan to keep me off the ballot."

Earlier this year, Hal Patton was taken off the ballot after a challenge was filed in Cook County Court. After he was removed, Patton's only recourse was to create a new party and attempt to get thousands of signatures on a petition by the deadline this week. With his filing Monday, he nearly doubled the number of signatures required by law, he said.

"I now have had more than five times the number of people sign petitions to put me on the ballot than those who signed for my opposition," Patton said. "I believe people have supported me in such large numbers because they know I will fight Mike Madigan and the status quo in Springfield."

More like this: