EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor Hal Patton, of Edwardsville, announced his petition to start a new party, Downstate United, Tuesday afternoon in order to get his name back on the ballot for the 56th District Senate seat in November.

Patton addressed a crowd of supporters in front of the Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville stating that his passion for community service and years of experience would be helpful in turning around what he describes as the mess in Springfield.

“I found exactly how the power brokers in Springfield control Springfield and why local representatives cave into them all the time,” Patton said. “Mike Madigan uses Chicago attorneys, spends hundreds of thousands of dollars hiring private investigators, finds local patsies and sends out dozens of court summons every election season to intimidate and keep well-intentioned people off the ballot. Regrettably, I endured four months of this nonsense. I personally want to thank the hundreds of people that encouraged me and supported me during the months of wasteful court proceedings.”

After being removed from the ballot a few months ago for a violation of Illinois election law by signing a nomination petition for a candidate in another party.

“We knew from day one the script had already been written,” Patton said. “A law written in the 1960s to keep people from switching parties would be misused again to kick me off the ballot when clearly I had no intention of switching party. My options for getting back on the November ballot have been narrowed but my resolve has never been stronger.”

Patton stated that his best option now is to form a new party to avoid more future legal challenges.

“I believe it’s time for downstate Illinois voters to take back their representation, to speak as one voice about the things that matter most to us, regardless of our normal political affiliation. A voting block for things we value fiscal responsibility, excellent schools, robust agriculture, job opportunities for our hard-working people and steadfast support for the first and second amendment of the constitution.”

For more information on Downstate United visit www.halpattonforsenate.com or Facebook.com.

“If you are fed up with the status quo in Springfield then join Downstate United,” Patton said.

Patton said the next step is getting petitions signed and will need 10,000 signatures from registered voters by the end of June.

