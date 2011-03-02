Listen to the story

Alton Little Theater will hold open auditions on Saturday April 16 at 1pm at Alton Little Theater for the musical Hairspray

Prepare to sing a song from the 1960's era or from any musical theater production.

A brief dance routine will be taught.

There will be reading from the script.

Article continues after sponsor message

Call back will be held Sunday April 17 at 2pm cast size may be limited.

For more information or to make an appointment contact

Director Sue Mueller / Choreographer is Gordon Cragg 618-466-1617/ 581-6220

Rehearsals begin May 25th.

Production dates are July 21-24 and July 28-31 at the Showplace.

More like this: