S PRINGFIELD, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) passed a measure out of the Senate Criminal Law Committee on Wednesday increasing penalties and expanding registration requirements for sex offenders.

Senate Bill 3359 makes Illinois law more compliant with the requirements of the federal Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006. The bill creates a three-tiered sex offender registration system. The first tier is an increase in the registration period for all misdemeanor sex offenses from 10 to 15 years. The second tier requires lifetime registration for all current sexual predators and that registrants update their registration on a quarterly basis. The third tier requires a 25-year registration period for all other related offenses.

"I have worked extensively with the Illinois Attorney General and the Illinois State Police to make this state a leader in holding sex offenders accountable for their criminally deviant behavior," Haine said. "This bill further strengthens the sex offender registration system and guarantees

that our law enforcement officials have the resources they need to conduct these cases and bring offenders to justice."

Senate Bill 3359 also adds unauthorized video recording and live video transmission of victims under 18 to the list of offenses requiring an individual to register as a sex offender. In addition, when a court assesses a petition to terminate an individual's registration status, the court must consider the whether the victim was 13 to 16 years of age and if the offender was less than five years older than the victim.

"With the promulgation of internet crimes and child exploitation, it was imperative that we add this offense to the criminal statutes," Haine stated.

Senate Bill 3359 now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.

