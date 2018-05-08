SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Senate recently passed a proposal requiring individuals who threaten gun violence against schools on social media to reimburse police departments for added security and emergency costs. State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) co-sponsored and voted for the proposal.

The proposal seeks to stop the string of threats made toward schools, including Alton, Cahokia and other Metro East schools. Currently, individuals convicted of making threats are required to reimburse public safety agencies for response-related costs only if the threat is made over the phone or they specifically threaten to use a bomb.

“Our current laws are outdated with the rise of social media,” Haine said. “Updating these laws gives law enforcement another tool to ensure they are able to take threats towards schools seriously.”

The legislation also gives law enforcement agencies the ability to bring in individuals who threaten schools for a psychiatric evaluation. The proposal, Senate Bill 563, passed the Illinois Senate with a vote of 52-0. It is now in the Illinois House.

