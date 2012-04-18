SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) will be sponsoring Alton High School's ROTC event dedicating a "Wall of Honor" in commemoration of all Alton High alumni who participated in the ROTC program and went on to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

After learning of the event and that Alton High School was unable to get the funds together quickly enough to have it recorded, Haine volunteered to fund the recording of the ceremony.

"This is a very special event for our community, our brave men and women, and their families," Haine said. "I am pleased to help ensure that this important event honoring our veterans is recorded and made available for our fellow citizens."

Senator Bill Haine is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service in Combat Operations while serving in the First Calvary Division (Air Mobile) in Vietnam.

