SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) has joined with fellow downstate lawmakers in fighting a slew of new anti-gun bills supported by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Opponents of the anti-gun bills can make their voices heard by signing the petition at www.OpposeChicagoGunLaws.com.

"At the insistence of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, responsible gun owners are again under attack in the free exercise of their Second Amendment rights," Haine said. "Apparently these Chicago lawmakers believe you should have to jump through hoop after hoop to protect yourself, your family, and your property. I don't. And I join with my fellow citizens in standing up to Chicago in defense of our constitutional protections."

The bills, House Bill 5837 which would require all handguns to be registered for a $20 fee and House Bill 5167 which would tax ammunition sales, were passed out of a House committee last week by a group of Chicagolegislators.

"These bills are simply yet another attempt by the City of Chicago to dictate policy for the rest of Illinois," Haine stated. "This scathing affront to the Second Amendment rights of responsible, law-abiding gun owners will not be tolerated. We will work to ensure the defeat of this

bill and we welcome the opportunity to vote down this egregious infringement on our constitutionally-protected liberties."

"These bills do nothing to promote safety. Criminals won't wait in line to register the firearms they use to commit crimes," Haine added. "This is just another ill-conceived attempt to undermine our right to keep and bear arms."

Haine is a proponent of concealed carry and is a co-sponsor of a bi-partisan measure in the Senate.

"It is time that Illinois joins 49 other states in the Union in allowing responsible citizens to exercise their Second Amendment rights and protect themselves and their families," Haine said.

