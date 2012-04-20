ALTON, IL -- Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) was the Principal for a Day at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River on Friday, visiting with students and discussing his role in Springfield as state senator.

"We have some of the best schools and brightest students in my district and that is a testament to the tremendous hard work and excellence of our teachers," Haine stated.

Senator Haine observed one of the school's Challenge assemblies showcasing the Patriot Stars program, an event that rewards students who excel in reading and exhibit good behavior and classroom leadership.

"As your principal for the day, I propose that we have a three-hour recess," Haine jokingly declared to thunderous applause by students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

"Unfortunately, we won't be able to do that because of the rainy weather," Haine quickly added.

Senator Haine then accompanied Principal Michelle Lee on a tour of the school, meeting with teachers and students in a number of classrooms.

"We must honor our commitment to our children and ensure that our teachers have the resources necessary to help the next generation succeed," Haine said. "As State Senator, I will continue to work to preserve those opportunities."

The Illinois Principals Association “Principal for a Day” program is a statewide initiative to provide State and Federal elected officials with an opportunity to observe, interact, and serve as an administrator in schools within their legislative district. This activity is designed to promote

continued collaboration among legislators, administrators, staff, parents, and students in defining the direction of education.

