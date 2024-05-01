EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday his office has received notice that Madison County will receive an additional $617,000 as its share of opioid litigation settlements. The $617,000 is in addition to $3.7 million that was announced for Madison County last year as part of an opioid litigation settlement. The State’s Attorney’s Office has received notice from a settlement administrator that it will receive $617,000 as its share of a settlement reached with opioid retailers Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, and manufacturers Allergan and Teva.

The previous $3.7 million amount represented the county’s share of a settlement reached with three distributors of opioids – AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson – and one manufacturer of opioids, Janssen. “Under the terms of the settlement agreements, Madison County is obligated to use the settlement funds to support opioid remediation programs in the community,” Haine said. “My office will continue to work with the County Board to ensure these funds are properly allocated within Madison County, to ensure that these opioid-related settlement funds are efficiently and effectively allocated in a way best suited to alleviating the harms caused by the opioid epidemic.”

Haine said the settlement’s terms allow the funds to be used for a range of programs that includes training for first-responders, youth education, treatment and support services, support to those involved in the criminal justice system and research. The county is required to provide documentation to the Illinois Attorney General that funds are used to support opioid remediation programs.

