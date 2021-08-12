EDWARDSVILLE - A proposal to increase the budget for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office by more than $1 million was pulled from the County Board Finance Committee agenda Thursday, but a spokesman for State’s Attorney Thomas Haine said the matter will come up again at a future meeting.

Haine has discussed raising his budget by about 22 percent, of which $790,000 would come from the county’s general fund. The general fund is from revenue from property taxes and Haine has suggested the remainder can come from The American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The ARPA funds are meant to help local governments and individuals from the COVID-19 virus toll has taken on their budgets. The total proposal has varied between $1.3 million and $1.6 million.

Article continues after sponsor message





“It’s a big ask, but it has been a long-time coming,” Haine said at a previous meeting of the County Board Judiciary Committee meeting. Committee member Mike Babcock, R-Wood River, noted at that meeting that the county taxpayers would have to be considered in discussing the measure.

The average number of felony jury trials between 2011 and 2019 is 9.6. Less than 1 percent of felony cases are disposed of by jury trial. In 2003, there were nine full-time and three part-time felony prosecutors.

In 2021, there are 15 full-time felony prosecutors.

More like this: